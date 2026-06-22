TTD to allot land for National Museum of Epigraphy in Tirupati

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has agreed in principle to allot 2 acres of land to the Union Ministry of Culture for the establishment of a National Museum of Epigraphy in Tirupati.

The decision was finalised at a key meeting attended by TTD Executive Officer M Ravi Chandra, Chairman BR Naidu, Union Minister for Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ministry of Culture Secretary Vivek, and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director General Yadhuveer Singh.

According to ASI Director (Epigraphy) K Munirathnam Reddy, the museum will serve as a premier research and educational centre dedicated to preserving and showcasing India’s rich inscriptional heritage spanning several millennia.

The museum will feature rare stone and copper-plate inscriptions, photo murals and interactive information kiosks explaining ancient Indian history.

Scholars, students and visitors will have access to information on early writing systems that shaped civilisation, including Brahmi and Kharosthi, along with regional scripts such as Sharada, Tankri, Gupta and Shankhalipi.

The museum will showcase Ashokan-era Brahmi inscriptions in Prakrit, regarded as among the earliest deciphered epigraphic records in India, as well as Kharosthi inscriptions from the Gandhara region, which provide valuable insights into early socio-cultural exchanges.