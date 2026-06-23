CM Naidu calls for humane, innovative grievance redressal

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to adopt a humanitarian and empathetic approach while resolving public grievances, particularly those received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS).

Reviewing the performance of various departments from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that government employees and officers must cultivate soft skills to improve citizen engagement.

Emphasising this mindset, Naidu stated, “We will encourage employees to think innovatively. Responsibilities will be assigned based on performance. Officials must put themselves in the shoes of the petitioners and focus on resolving complaints. They must behave courteously with citizens who approach them for solutions, which will create a positive public perception of the administration.”

The Chief Minister underscored the necessity of upgrading governance methodologies in tandem with changing times, advocating for performance-based role allocations and continuous skill development. To achieve this, he mandated that Ministers, bureaucrats, and administrative staff prioritise field visits, noting that policy decisions can only be pragmatic and reflective of ground realities when officials inspect situations firsthand.

“Andhra Pradesh needs a strong human resource system. We have provided training to employees and officials on administrative reforms,” Naidu remarked, adding that while file clearance was historically a monumental task, modern technology has streamlined the workflow. He warned, however, that “systems will become stagnant if we do not think innovatively.”

Addressing law and order challenges, the Chief Minister cautioned officials against politically motivated conspiracies aimed at stoking communal or caste-based divisions. He highlighted that false narratives are being deployed to tarnish the reputation of government personnel and target the administration, directing officials to remain highly vigilant.