CM Naidu calls for humane, innovative grievance redressal

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to adopt a humanitarian and empathetic approach while resolving public grievances, particularly those received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS).
Reviewing the performance of various departments from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that government employees and officers must cultivate soft skills to improve citizen engagement.
Emphasising this mindset, Naidu stated, “We will encourage employees to think innovatively. Responsibilities will be assigned based on performance. Officials must put themselves in the shoes of the petitioners and focus on resolving complaints. They must behave courteously with citizens who approach them for solutions, which will create a positive public perception of the administration.”
The Chief Minister underscored the necessity of upgrading governance methodologies in tandem with changing times, advocating for performance-based role allocations and continuous skill development. To achieve this, he mandated that Ministers, bureaucrats, and administrative staff prioritise field visits, noting that policy decisions can only be pragmatic and reflective of ground realities when officials inspect situations firsthand.
“Andhra Pradesh needs a strong human resource system. We have provided training to employees and officials on administrative reforms,” Naidu remarked, adding that while file clearance was historically a monumental task, modern technology has streamlined the workflow. He warned, however, that “systems will become stagnant if we do not think innovatively.”
Addressing law and order challenges, the Chief Minister cautioned officials against politically motivated conspiracies aimed at stoking communal or caste-based divisions. He highlighted that false narratives are being deployed to tarnish the reputation of government personnel and target the administration, directing officials to remain highly vigilant.
“There are parties in the State plotting conspiracies and trying to politicise every issue. They are painting various incidents with communal and religious colours, turning them into controversial matters,” Naidu stated, noting that a rise in crimes linked to psychological issues and substance abuse, such as drugs and ganja, requires a proactive stance.
He revealed that long-standing criminal cases dating back to 2019 are being successfully tracked down and convictions secured, emphasising that ‘there is a need to take these achievements to the public. A wrongdoer can never escape.’ He also called for strict enforcement of standard vehicle license plate regulations.
Looking ahead to infrastructure and sustainability milestones, the Chief Minister laid out specific directives for the upcoming quarters, stating, “The Quantum Computer is scheduled to launch in December; meanwhile, steps must be taken to establish the Quantum Park and Semiconductor Park.”
Environmental priorities were also placed at the forefront, with Naidu instructing officials that “priority must be given to increasing green cover in the state, keeping surroundings clean, ensuring water security, recharging groundwater, conserving water resources, and protecting river waters from pollution.”
The high-level review meeting concluded with inputs from Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, and other senior officials.