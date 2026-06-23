Kodali moves Andhra HC against prosecution sanction

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRCP leader Kodali Nani has moved the High Court challenging the government order sanctioning his prosecution in a case registered during the 2021 Panchayat elections.

In his petition filed on Monday, Nani sought quashing of the order, alleging it was politically motivated and intended to target him. He argued that granting sanction nearly five years later amounted to a political vendetta and that the statutory period for cognisance had expired, making the move an abuse of legal process.

The case relates to remarks allegedly made by Nani against the then Opposition leader, now Chief Minister, and the State Election Commissioner during the 2021 campaign, said to violate Model Code of Conduct.

Following a report from the Election Commission, the Krishna district police registered a case with court permission. Recently, the Home Department granted sanction after examining a report from the District Collector. Nani contended the action lacked legal justification and sought relief.