More non-profit hospitals needed in India: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for more non-profit healthcare institutions in India, as such organisations play a key role in providing quality and affordable services to the poor.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, the Chief Minister lauded the institution’s remarkable journey over the past 25 years.

“With a determination that no one should lose their life due to lack of access to cancer treatment, we established this hospital with NTR’s vision and commitment to serving the poor,” he said. The CM noted that the hospital began as a 100-bed facility under the guidance of renowned oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu and former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who served as Managing Trustee. Over the years, it has grown into a 650-bed institution providing advanced cancer treatment to patients from AP, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha.

Naidu lauded hospital chairman and actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna for his unwavering commitment to the institution. He described Balakrishna’s service through the hospital as “unstoppable,” noting that despite his busy schedule as an actor and MLA, he visits patients to comfort them.

The CM said the government is focusing on preventive, curative, and predictive healthcare to boost wellness. “There is no greater satisfaction than serving the poor. I commend Balakrishna and Bhuvaneswari for their dedication to helping those in need,” he said.