NGT order puts environment before MV Maa tourism project plans

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nearly six years after the Bangladesh cargo vessel MV Maa washed ashore near Tenneti Park beach in Visakhapatnam, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) decision to dispose of a case relating to its proposed conversion into a tourism attraction has renewed questions over the vessel’s future, with experts pointing to the lessons from Goa’s River Princess and stressing that public safety and environmental protection must guide any redevelopment plans.

Disposing of the case, the Tribunal directed that no construction, stabilisation works, installation of structures or tourism-related activities be undertaken at the site until all mandatory statutory approvals, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearances, are obtained.

The case arose from a suo motu proceeding initiated in October 2023 following concerns raised over the proposal to convert the grounded vessel into a tourism facility. Environmentalists had questioned both the long-term viability of the project and its impact on the ecologically sensitive coastline.

The Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel ran aground off the Visakhapatnam coast on October 13, 2020, during adverse weather conditions while waiting at anchorage. Attempts to refloat the vessel failed and it was subsequently declared a constructive total loss. After salvage operations, the vessel was shifted and beached near Tenneti Park in December 2021. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) later proposed developing it as a tourism attraction with visitor amenities.

The Tribunal, in its order, observed that the vessel is located in CRZ-IB, an ecologically sensitive intertidal zone where activities are strictly regulated. It noted that neither CRZ clearance from the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) nor forest clearance has been granted so far. Regulatory authorities have also raised concerns relating to wastewater and solid waste management, the proposed access road through forest land, and the possible impact of the project on coastal processes.