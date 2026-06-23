NGT order puts environment before MV Maa tourism project plans

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nearly six years after the Bangladesh cargo vessel MV Maa washed ashore near Tenneti Park beach in Visakhapatnam, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) decision to dispose of a case relating to its proposed conversion into a tourism attraction has renewed questions over the vessel’s future, with experts pointing to the lessons from Goa’s River Princess and stressing that public safety and environmental protection must guide any redevelopment plans.
Disposing of the case, the Tribunal directed that no construction, stabilisation works, installation of structures or tourism-related activities be undertaken at the site until all mandatory statutory approvals, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearances, are obtained.
The case arose from a suo motu proceeding initiated in October 2023 following concerns raised over the proposal to convert the grounded vessel into a tourism facility. Environmentalists had questioned both the long-term viability of the project and its impact on the ecologically sensitive coastline.
The Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel ran aground off the Visakhapatnam coast on October 13, 2020, during adverse weather conditions while waiting at anchorage. Attempts to refloat the vessel failed and it was subsequently declared a constructive total loss. After salvage operations, the vessel was shifted and beached near Tenneti Park in December 2021. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) later proposed developing it as a tourism attraction with visitor amenities.
The Tribunal, in its order, observed that the vessel is located in CRZ-IB, an ecologically sensitive intertidal zone where activities are strictly regulated. It noted that neither CRZ clearance from the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) nor forest clearance has been granted so far. Regulatory authorities have also raised concerns relating to wastewater and solid waste management, the proposed access road through forest land, and the possible impact of the project on coastal processes.
Environmentalists pointed out that the debate is not merely about converting the ship into a tourist destination but about whether such a project can coexist with the fragile marine ecosystem. Drawing parallels with MV River Princess, which remained stranded off Goa’s Candolim coast for more than a decade before being dismantled in 2012, environmental groups noted that grounded vessels can influence shoreline dynamics and therefore require careful scientific evaluation before long-term decisions are taken.
According to an expert familiar with the case, the vessel’s primary appeal lies in offering visitors a unique vantage point to enjoy views of the sea and coastline. “The intention is essentially to allow people to experience the ocean view from the ship’s deck and spend some leisure time. Since public access is involved, safety cannot be compromised.
At the same time, environmental considerations cannot be ignored,” the expert said and added that facilities such as staircases, railings and other safety features would be necessary if visitors are eventually allowed onboard, while a kitchen is not feasible onboard due to safety norms, so only ready-made snacks can be served. “Any proposal must take into account the ship’s condition and remaining lifespan,” the expert observed.
Environmental groups have highlighted the biodiversity of the intertidal zone around Tenneti Park.
The NGT has directed the APCZMA to complete its appraisal, including field inspections and assessment of environmental impacts, before taking a final decision on the proposal.