SIT examines records in Sai custodial death case

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government to investigate the disappearance and alleged custodial death of 24-year-old rowdy sheeter Gade Sai Krishna intensified its probe on Monday by conducting a review at Krishna Lanka police station.

SIT Chief and Inspector General of Police (P&L) M Ravi Prakash held discussions with officials regarding the progress of the investigation. He reviewed the evidence collected so far, examined statements recorded during the inquiry, and questioned police personnel attached to the Krishna Lanka police station. The SIT chief scrutinised key records maintained at the station and sought details from the investigation team on case developments.

Later, SIT officials visited Sai Krishna’s residence in Krishna Lanka and interacted with his family members to gather additional information. The team reportedly took custody of previous inquiry reports and statements collected by police officials. Investigators examined CCTV footage and computer data available at the police station as part of efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events related to the missing case.

Earlier in the day, the SIT recorded the statement of Sai Krishna’s mother, Gade Vijayalakshmi, and continued collecting supporting evidence. Sources indicated that suspended circle inspector Nagaraju may also be summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.