SIT examines records in Sai custodial death case

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government to investigate the disappearance and alleged custodial death of 24-year-old rowdy sheeter Gade Sai Krishna intensified its probe on Monday by conducting a review at Krishna Lanka police station.
SIT Chief and Inspector General of Police (P&L) M Ravi Prakash held discussions with officials regarding the progress of the investigation. He reviewed the evidence collected so far, examined statements recorded during the inquiry, and questioned police personnel attached to the Krishna Lanka police station. The SIT chief scrutinised key records maintained at the station and sought details from the investigation team on case developments.
Later, SIT officials visited Sai Krishna’s residence in Krishna Lanka and interacted with his family members to gather additional information. The team reportedly took custody of previous inquiry reports and statements collected by police officials. Investigators examined CCTV footage and computer data available at the police station as part of efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events related to the missing case.
Earlier in the day, the SIT recorded the statement of Sai Krishna’s mother, Gade Vijayalakshmi, and continued collecting supporting evidence. Sources indicated that suspended circle inspector Nagaraju may also be summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, public support for suspended CI Nagaraju continued to grow in the Krishna Lanka and Ranigari Thota areas. Scores of women and youth staged rallies on Monday demanding that the government revoke Nagaraju’s suspension.
The protesters praised the officer for his efforts in maintaining law and order and preventing anti-social activities in the locality. The demonstrators raised slogans stating that residents felt safe under Nagaraju’s leadership. A candlelight rally was organised by local women on Sunday night, while another rally was held in Ranigari Thota on Monday.
“There is a visible change in law and order after Nagaraju took charge as inspector of Krishna Lanka. We are living peacefully and with confidence. Incidents of disputes caused by ganja addicts have reduced in the locality in the past one and half years. Women are now able to move around fearlessly and with greater confidence,” said a woman who participated in the protest.