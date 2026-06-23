‘Temple funds only for protection of Dharma’: Andhra endowments minister

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of the Endowments department within two years of assuming office and is transforming Andhra Pradesh into a major spiritual destination, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the government is committed to ensuring that temple funds are used exclusively for temple welfare and the protection of Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing a media conference at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday, the minister released a detailed report outlining the department’s achievements, protection of temple assets, recruitment initiatives and preparations for the prestigious Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled in 2027.

Criticising the previous YSRC regime of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he had weakened the Endowments department through administrative neglect and allowed controversies that damaged public confidence in temple administration, Anam claimed that the present government had restored faith among devotees and successfully implemented 10 of the 11 assurances relating to the Endowments department.