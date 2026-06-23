‘Transport department underwent total digital transformation’

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport, Youth Welfare and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, has said that the TDP-led NDA government has carried out major reforms in the public transport sector over the past two years, focusing on technology, transparency and public welfare.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday, the minister said the reforms were implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the support of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The minister said the Transport Department has undergone a complete digital transformation aimed at saving citizens’ time, eliminating corruption and delivering government services at people’s doorsteps. “Services such as driving licences, vehicle registrations, permits and fee payments have been brought entirely online, reducing the need for visits to transport offices.

As many as 85 automated driving test centres have been established across the State, ensuring transparent and technology-driven driving licence tests while significantly reducing human intervention. The remaining centres are expected to become fully operational within the next three months,” he explained.

Highlighting technological advancements, Ramprasad Reddy said the Sarathi mobile application now provides a single platform for licence services, vehicle registration, permit applications, tax payments and application tracking. He described it as a major step towards digital governance.