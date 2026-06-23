Two children killed, 19 others injured as truck rams into Andhra RTC bus

KADAPA: Two people, including a one-year-old child, died and 19 others were injured after a truck rammed into an APSRTC Super Luxury bus on NH-716 near Udumvaripalle village in Pullampet mandal early Monday.

Police said the bus was travelling from Tirupati to Kadapa when a Chennai-bound truck from Yerraguntla crashed into its right side at 1 am.

One-year-old Puneeth Sai of Rajampet died on spot, while 16-year-old K Jashwika succumbed to injuries.

Of the 36 passengers on board, 19 sustained injuries. Rescue teams shifted the injured to Rajampet Government Hospital and later to RIMS Hospital, Kadapa, and hospitals in Tirupati.

Preliminary investigations suggest the truck driver, Kommu Nagendra, may be drowsy. Probe is on. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy urged authorities to extend care to the victims.