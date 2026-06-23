World Bank delegation lauds Andhra’s Model Foundation School initiative

VIJAYAWADA: The World Bank delegation lauded the State government for its efforts in strengthening foundational education through Model Foundation Schools, integrated ECCE-FLN practices, teacher capacity building and innovative learning tools such as Jadui Pitara.

On Monday, John Roome Zutt, World Bank South Asia Vice President, visited the GVMC Primary School at Trinathapuram (Durganagar) in Vizag. As part of the SALT (Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation) programme, he witnessed the progress achieved by the Model Foundation School and observed the implementation of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) practices.

Headmaster Hari and K Suresh from Pratham Education Foundation showed measures adopted to boost foundational learning outcomes.

Interacting with children at the Anganwadi Centre, the World Bank team observed child friendly learning practices and welcome activities. The team appreciated the convergence between ICDS and the School Education Department, ensuring a seamless learning continuum from Anganwadi to primary school. The delegation praised AP’s commitment to providing every child with foundational skills for lifelong learning.