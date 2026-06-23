YSRCP stoking divisions in society, alleges Minister Anagani

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has launched a scathing attack on YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party leaders for creating divisions among communities and religions for political gains.

Addressing the media at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, the minister claimed that divisive politics had been ingrained in the YSRCP’s political culture from its inception.

He alleged that the party had repeatedly attempted to provoke tensions among various sections of society and was continuing the same approach even today.

Referring to the previous YSRCP government, Satya Prasad alleged that false narratives were propagated to mislead the public. He cited claims made by YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the composition of police officers during the 2014-19 period and accused the opposition of spreading misinformation to create social divisions.

The minister said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had witnessed the functioning of the previous government and would no longer be swayed by the baseless allegations of the YSRCP. .

Criticising attempts to attribute a caste angle to every incident, Satya Prasad said such actions were unfortunate and detrimental to social harmony.

He questioned why similar concerns were not raised by the Opposition in earlier incidents involving the deaths of Dr Sudhakar, Abdul Salaam, Amarnath and Chandraiah.