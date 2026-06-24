Andhra Cabinet clears 87 proposals to spur growth

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, approved a series of policy measures aimed at accelerating industrial growth, attracting global investments, expanding digital infrastructure and generating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth. In all, the Cabinet approved 87 agenda items.

Besides clearing the projects already approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) last week, the Cabinet took several other key decisions.

Tourism received a major boost with clearances for luxury hospitality projects, including Accor, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Marriott, Club Mahindra, Oberoi and Daiwik hotel ventures in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Kurnool.

The Cabinet also approved revised port operational limits for Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports. It cleared a proposal for setting up a sustainable aviation fuel facility at Kakinada and for establishing technology-enabled registration service centres.

It also gave the nod for the expansion of BC welfare residential schools, scholarship support for SC and ST students in deemed universities, and infrastructure projects in Amaravati funded by the World Bank, ADB and HUDCO.

Disclosing the decisions approved by the Council of Ministers, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said the Cabinet’s decisions were part of the government’s broader strategy to position Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for investments, manufacturing, technology and sustainable development.

Stating that creating quality employment opportunities for lakhs of youth remains a top priority, he said the Cabinet discussed proposed industrial expansion expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment while promoting skill development programmes to prepare local youth for emerging job opportunities.