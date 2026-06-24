Andhra tourism attracted Rs 19,400 crore investments, says APTDC Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji has asserted that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing an unprecedented wave of investments in its tourism sector, driven by the forward-looking policies of the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media at TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Balaji highlighted that the government views public recreation and entertainment as just as important as core welfare and development.

Balaji detailed the rapid progress made since the state’s new tourism policy was introduced in September 2024. The sector attracted massive interest at the recent CII Summit in Vizag, securing MoUs worth Rs 19,400 crore with a projected employment potential of nearly 92,000 jobs.

Moving well beyond paper agreements, the government is actively grounding these initiatives. Out of 65 total proposed projects, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 40 have already been submitted. The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has approved 18 of these projects worth Rs 4,376 crores, while seven projects totalling Rs 188 crore are already commissioned and running.

To celebrate local culture and draw in crowds, the government has allocated Rs 891 crore for major events like the Vizag, Araku, Anakapalli, and the Amaravati Avakaya festivals. Water tourism is also seeing a massive revival. The traditional ‘Jala Harathi’ has returned to the Godavari and Krishna rivers.