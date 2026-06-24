INS Udaygiri, INS Kavaratti reach Vietnam on operational deployment

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Navy warships INS Udaygiri and INS Kavaratti arrived at Nha Rong Port in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as part of their operational deployment to the South East Asia region. The deployment is being led by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

The ships were received by personnel of the Vietnam People’s Navy, representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and port authorities. INS Udaygiri is a stealth frigate, while INS Kavaratti is an anti-submarine warfare corvette. Both vessels have been indigenously designed and built in India.

During the port call, personnel from the Indian Navy and the Vietnam People’s Navy are scheduled to participate in a range of professional engagements, including cross-deck visits, operational exchanges and sporting activities.

As per reports, the visit is aimed at strengthening naval cooperation and enhancing maritime engagement between India and Vietnam.

The deployment assumes significance as it marks the Indian Navy’s first major presence in Vietnam since India and Vietnam elevated their bilateral relationship to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2026. Officials said the visit reflects the growing maritime cooperation between the two countries and their continued engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.