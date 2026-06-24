MEPMA signs pact to set up 15 child care centres in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has signed an MoU with Mobile Creches to establish childcare centres in urban areas of Andhra Pradesh. The agreement was signed by MEPMA Mission Director Vakati Karuna at Vijayawada.

Under the partnership, 15 creche centres will be set up in Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati, and Guntur, serving 375 children aged 6 months to 6 years.

The initiative aims to provide safe childcare, nutrition, health services, and early education, while enabling women SHG members to access livelihood and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Over the next year, 45 SHG creche workers will be trained and 15 master trainers certified, with caregiving resources developed in Telugu and a Management Information System (MIS) introduced for programme oversight.

Officials said the programme will reduce the ‘sibling care trap’ by allowing adolescent girls to continue their education, while convergence with ICDS, PHCs, and RBSK will boost delivery of services.

It is seen as a step forward in women’s empowerment, child welfare, and inclusive urban development, aligning with the Swarna Andhra@2047 goals.