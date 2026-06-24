Minister's silence over YSRCP attacks on Dy CM Pawan irks CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is said to have questioned the Ministers as to why they did not respond to the YSRCP’s attacks against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, drawing him into political controversies.

According to sources, discussing the latest political developments and other issues with the Ministers after the end of the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu accused the YSRCP of defending criminals, and attempting to create divisions among communities for political gain. He asked the Ministers to strongly counter such attempts, and respond proactively to issues of public importance.

Referring to an incident in Kurnool district, Naidu alleged that the YSRCP had chosen to support those who forced villagers to socially boycott some individuals. “Attempts to create tensions among communities should be firmly resisted,” he asserted. Naidu said the Ministers should stay informed about developments across all government departments rather than limiting themselves to their respective portfolios. The Ministers should develop a comprehensive understanding of all sectors, and respond to every issue, Naidu said.

He further urged the Ministers to counter what he described as misinformation being spread by the YSRCP regarding DSC recruitment and other development initiatives.

The Chief Minister announced that Jonnagiri village, where the gold mining area is located, would be called “Swarna Gramam” (Golden Village). The foundation stone for the Kadapa Steel Plant will be laid on July 3, Naidu revealed.

The Ministers said the family members of Gade Sai Krishna of Krishnalanka had expressed confidence in the government’s sincerity in investigating the disappearance case.

They accused the YSRCP of politicising the issue and attempting to derive mileage from it.