Tomato price crash in Andhra leaves Rayalaseema farmers staring at heavy losses

TIRUPATI: Tomato farmers in Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts are suffering heavy losses following a sharp fall in prices over the past three days due to a glut in arrivals at major wholesale markets in Madanapalle, Palamaner, Punganuru and Kalikiri.

The price of a 15-kg crate, which fetched between Rs 300 and Rs 350 until recently, has dropped to around Rs 220. Lower-quality produce is being sold for Rs 150-170 per crate, while some farmers are reportedly left with barely Rs 50 per crate after meeting transportation and labour costs.

Traders attributed the price crash to heavy arrivals from key tomato-growing belts across Rayalaseema. While supply has increased significantly over the past week, demand has remained largely unchanged, leading to a steep fall in market rates.

More than 25,000 acres are under tomato cultivation in Chittoor and Annamayya districts, among Andhra Pradesh’s largest tomato-producing regions. With harvesting in full swing across several mandals, market arrivals have surged, creating an oversupply.

Expressing concern, Jakir Hussain, a tomato farmer from Piler in Annamayya district, said prices had crashed suddenly after remaining stable until a few days ago. “Farmers are now worried about recovering even their investments,” he said.

Another farmer, Siva Sankar from Kalikiri mandal, said the current prices were insufficient to cover cultivation, harvesting and transportation costs. “Many farmers have invested heavily in the crop and now face heavy losses,” he said.

As tomatoes are highly perishable, farmers said they have no option but to sell immediately, leaving small and marginal growers particularly vulnerable.

Farmers have urged the government to introduce price stabilisation measures, procurement support and better storage facilities to prevent distress sales and protect the livelihoods of thousands of farming families dependent on tomato cultivation.