21 temples in Andhra Pradesh earn Rs 12.91 crore via Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance platform in one month

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s pioneering Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance platform is transforming temple services, and redefining the devotional experience for lakhs of devotees across the State.
What starts with a simple “Hi” message on WhatsApp is now generating crores in revenue for major temples, while making pilgrimage easier, faster and more convenient.
Designed to deliver citizen services directly through WhatsApp, Mana Mitra has emerged as a convenient digital bridge connecting devotees with temples.
The platform has enabled devotees to seamlessly book Darshan and Seva tickets, tonsure services, and make e-Hundi donations from their mobile phones without the need to stand in long queues.
The initiative has generated an impressive Rs 22.26 crore income for 21 major temples under the Endowments Department (excluding Tirumala) since its launch.
Remarkably, Rs 12.91 crore was generated within a single month, between May 11 and June 11, reflecting the growing trust and adoption of the platform among devotees.
Mana Mitra becomes preferred booking channel for devotees
According to official data, Mana Mitra has become the preferred booking channel for devotees, with nearly 30% of Darshan and Seva tickets now being booked through WhatsApp Governance.
By simply sending a “Hi” message on WhatsApp, devotees can access temple information, check ticket availability, make bookings, and download ticket PDF instantly.
This user-friendly approach has eliminated the need for lengthy waiting time at temples, and enhanced the overall pilgrimage experience.
To provide additional support to devotees, dedicated Mana Mitra Service Centres have been established at select temples. Devotees who book tickets through the platform can utilise special counters and dedicated queue lines, enabling faster and more convenient Darshan.
“Mana Mitra has emerged as a powerful example of how technology can simplify public services while improving citizen experience. By bringing temple services directly to devotees’ smartphones, the initiative is making spiritual journeys more accessible, efficient, and hassle-free,” say officials.
With growing awareness and increasing usage across the State, officials expect the number of devotees utilising Mana Mitra for temple services will rise substantially in the coming months, further strengthening AP’s position as a leader in citizen-centric digital governance.