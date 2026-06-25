21 temples in Andhra Pradesh earn Rs 12.91 crore via Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance platform in one month

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s pioneering Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance platform is transforming temple services, and redefining the devotional experience for lakhs of devotees across the State.

What starts with a simple “Hi” message on WhatsApp is now generating crores in revenue for major temples, while making pilgrimage easier, faster and more convenient.

Designed to deliver citizen services directly through WhatsApp, Mana Mitra has emerged as a convenient digital bridge connecting devotees with temples.

The platform has enabled devotees to seamlessly book Darshan and Seva tickets, tonsure services, and make e-Hundi donations from their mobile phones without the need to stand in long queues.

The initiative has generated an impressive Rs 22.26 crore income for 21 major temples under the Endowments Department (excluding Tirumala) since its launch.

Remarkably, Rs 12.91 crore was generated within a single month, between May 11 and June 11, reflecting the growing trust and adoption of the platform among devotees.