Andhra Pradesh to roll out urban digital registry for 50L properties

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to launch a major overhaul of its urban digital public infrastructure with the rollout of the Urban Digital Registry, a digital identity framework covering nearly 50 lakh properties across 123 Urban Local Bodies.

According to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, this marks a structural shift from traditional municipal administration to a data-driven service ecosystem.

The ambitious project, aligned with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’ vision, establishes a single, verifiable source of truth for every residential, commercial, institutional, and government property in the state. Under this framework, the State is building a secure digital backbone in which every civic asset is geo-referenced, mapped via Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and linked to a physical QR code plate installed at the doorstep.

This initiative builds upon the operational success of the state’s existing Puramithra platform, scaling it into a comprehensive model of digital public infrastructure.

MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana said, “Our objective is to ensure that every Urban Local Body becomes more accountable, more financially sustainable and more responsive to citizens. The Urban Digital Registry will help municipalities deliver services faster, identify gaps more accurately and plan urban infrastructure scientifically.”

Departmental projections indicate that integrating localised databases will eliminate property disputes and plug significant tax leaks, driving an expected 15 to 20 per cent increase in municipal revenue collections. These additional funds are slated to be directly reinvested into expanding local civic infrastructure, including roads, water supply, drainage systems, and public sanitation.

MA&UD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar stated,“The Urban Digital Registry is not merely a technology intervention; it is a governance reform. By creating a verified and GIS-linked digital identity for every property, AP is building the foundation for data-driven, transparent and AI-enabled urban administration.”