Andhra Pradesh's Jyothi Yarraji, Venkata Rama selected for Asian Games

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two athletes from AP have been selected to represent India at the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

The selected athletes are Olympian Jyothi Yarraji, who will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles, and Mogili Venkata Rama Reddy, who has been chosen for the men’s 800m event.

Jyothi recently clocked 12.94 seconds in the 100m hurdles final, while Venkata Rama Reddy secured his place in the Indian contingent following his performances in middle-distance events.

Office-bearers of the Vizag District Athletics Association, led by its president D Nageswara Rao, wished them success at the continental event.

M Narayana Rao, General Secretary of the Vizag District Athletics Association and Chairman of the Selection Committee of the AP Athletics Association, said the selection of the two athletes reflects the growing presence of AP sportspersons at the national and international levels.

The selections were welcomed by public representatives and sports administrators from the State. Visakhapatnam West MLA Gana Babu, Visakhapatnam District Collector M. Abhikshith Kishore, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director Bharani, SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu, and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat conveyed their best wishes to the athletes.