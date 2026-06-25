Centre-State unison hastens growth in Andhra Pradesh

When a state and the Centre pull in the same direction, ordinary people feel it first, in their kitchens, in their fields, and in their children’s school bags. Two years into the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, that is precisely what is happening.

The question worth asking at this juncture is not whether the alliance has survived, but whether it has delivered. On that count, the evidence from Andhra Pradesh is substantive and deserves serious examination.

The NDA government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, raised the monthly pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, covering the elderly, widowed, disabled, weavers, and fisherfolk. As of date, 62.6 lakh beneficiaries have received Rs 60,437 crore in 20 months.

Under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, Rs 15,000 per year was credited directly into the mother’s bank account before the academic year begins. Over 43 lakh mothers and 67 lakh students have benefited. For farmers, Annadata Sukhibhava combines Rs 14,000 from the state with Rs 6,000 from PM Kisan, delivering Rs 20,000 per year directly into accounts. A total of Rs 6,310 crore has reached 46 lakh farmers so far.

The Deepam 2.0 scheme has distributed 2 crore free LPG cylinders worth Rs 2,684 crore. Stree Shakti has enabled 2.62 crore women to travel free across five bus categories, with 25 crore journeys availed as of December 2025.

Amaravati’s revival is the most visible signal. The previous government suspended the capital city project, stranding thousands of farmers who had given their land in good faith.