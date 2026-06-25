CM Naidu launches Jonnagiri project, terms it a new golden chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s history

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated the Rs 405 crore Jonnagiri Gold Mining and Processing Project in Kurnool district, which is the first large-scale private gold mining project in the country, renamed Jonnagiri as “Swarnagiri”, and declared that a new “golden chapter” had begun in Andhra Pradesh’s history.
The project, developed by Geomysore Services India Pvt Ltd, in association with Thriveni Earthmovers and Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, marks the commencement of commercial gold production in AP, and is expected to emerge as a major growth engine for Rayalaseema.
The Chief Minister launched the first phase of gold production, and laid the foundation stone for the project’s second phase. The mine is expected to produce 400 kg of gold annually in the initial stage, with output projected to increase to 900 kg and later up to 2 tonnes.
Naidu also flagged off ore transport vehicles and visited a training centre where women and youth are being trained to operate heavy mining machinery using advanced simulators. Addressing a public meeting, Naidu said the historic region once known as “Suvarnagiri” during the Mauryan era, is set to reclaim its past glory.
Referring to the nearby Ashokan inscriptions at Yerragudi, and the region’s rich mineral heritage.
Jewellery Park will be set up at Swarnagiri: Naidu
He said Rayalaseema, often called “Ratnala Seema,” is poised for a renaissance through mining, industrialisation and infrastructure development.
The Chief Minister announced plans to establish a jewellery park at Swarnagiri so that gold mined locally could be made into ornaments within the State. He also proposed a system to transport gold by helicopter from the mine site to airports for secure logistics.
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s vast mineral wealth, he said the State possessed everything from gold, barytes, limestone and iron ore to granite, silica sand and natural gas reserves. He used the occasion to outline his government’s vision for Rayalaseema’s development. Naidu reiterated his commitment to establishment of a High Court Bench in Kurnool, development of Orvakal Industrial Node and setting up of the country’s largest Drone City in the district.
He also highlighted major industrial projects across the region, including the fifth-generation fighter aircraft project in Anantapur, Rayalaseema Steel Plant in Kadapa, Kopparthy Industrial Node and Royal Enfield manufacturing unit in Tirupati. The Chief Minister honoured noted geologist and mineral explorer Charles EE Devenish for his pioneering role in identifying and developing gold deposits at Jonnagiri. The mining company presented a gold-crafted map of Andhra Pradesh made from Swarnagiri gold to the Chief Minister.
The souvenir will be displayed in a museum proposed in Amaravati. On the occasion, gold produced at the mine was formally handed over to leading jewellery firms, including Vasavi Jewellers, Sai Santosh Jewellers, Madhu Murthy Jewellers and Emerald Jewellers.
The company announced that all gold produced at Swarnagiri would be sold primarily to local jewellers, strengthening States economy.