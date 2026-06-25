CM Naidu launches Jonnagiri project, terms it a new golden chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s history

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated the Rs 405 crore Jonnagiri Gold Mining and Processing Project in Kurnool district, which is the first large-scale private gold mining project in the country, renamed Jonnagiri as “Swarnagiri”, and declared that a new “golden chapter” had begun in Andhra Pradesh’s history.

The project, developed by Geomysore Services India Pvt Ltd, in association with Thriveni Earthmovers and Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, marks the commencement of commercial gold production in AP, and is expected to emerge as a major growth engine for Rayalaseema.

The Chief Minister launched the first phase of gold production, and laid the foundation stone for the project’s second phase. The mine is expected to produce 400 kg of gold annually in the initial stage, with output projected to increase to 900 kg and later up to 2 tonnes.

Naidu also flagged off ore transport vehicles and visited a training centre where women and youth are being trained to operate heavy mining machinery using advanced simulators. Addressing a public meeting, Naidu said the historic region once known as “Suvarnagiri” during the Mauryan era, is set to reclaim its past glory.

Referring to the nearby Ashokan inscriptions at Yerragudi, and the region’s rich mineral heritage.

Jewellery Park will be set up at Swarnagiri: Naidu

He said Rayalaseema, often called “Ratnala Seema,” is poised for a renaissance through mining, industrialisation and infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister announced plans to establish a jewellery park at Swarnagiri so that gold mined locally could be made into ornaments within the State. He also proposed a system to transport gold by helicopter from the mine site to airports for secure logistics.