Energy department to fill 629 AEE posts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has initiated the recruitment process for 629 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) across various power sector utilities, taking a major step towards strengthening the State’s power infrastructure and fulfilling commitments made to the youth through the coalition government’s Job Calendar.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said notifications for the recruitment of AEEs in power utilities were issued on Wednesday.

The recruitment drive is aimed at filling critical vacancies in engineering cadres and enhancing operational efficiency across power generation, transmission and distribution organisations.

He said the government was delivering on its promise to create employment opportunities and strengthen public institutions through transparent recruitment.

A total of 629 AEE posts will be filled across the State’s power utilities, including 200 posts in APTRANSCO, 100 in APGENCO, 134 in APSPDCL, 60 in APCPDCL and 135 in APEPDCL.

According to the notifications issued, APSPDCL will recruit 125 Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical), six Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) and four Assistant Executive Engineers (Telecom). Online applications will be accepted from June 30 to July 27.

APCPDCL will fill 56 Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical), three Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) and one Assistant Executive Engineer (Telecom).

APGENCO will recruit 80 Assistant Executive Engineers in Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics disciplines and 20 Assistant Executive Engineers in Civil engineering.

The APTRANSCO will fill 167 Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) posts, 23 Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts and 10 Assistant Executive Engineer (Telecom) posts.

APEPDCL will recruit 128 Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical), four Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) and three Assistant Executive Engineers (Telecom) posts.