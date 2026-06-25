Sai Krishna died in police custody: SIT

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which arrested suspended Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector SSVV Nagaraju in connection with the disappearance of rowdy-sheeter Gade Sai Krishna (24), produced him in the second additional judicial first class magistrate court in Vijayawada on Wednesday. In the remand report submitted to the court, SIT had clearly mentioned that Sai Krishna succumbed to injuries suffered during the custody in the Krishna Lanka police station.
After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the judge sent Nagaraju for 14 day judicial remand till July 8. Later, the suspended CI was shifted to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.
It may be recalled here that the State government constituted SIT headed by IG rank officer M Ravi Prakash to probe the disappearance of Sai Krishna.
During its investigation, SIT questioned more than 20 police officers, including Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K Latha Kumari, inspectors working in CTF, office staff and personnel of Krishna Lanka police station.
The remand report further stated that Sai Krishna was apprehended in Markapur on May 6, and brought to Krishna Lanka police station on the same day. However, after being taken into custody, his whereabouts remained unknown.
Sai Krishna was kept in illegal custody: Report
Investigators alleged that he was kept in illegal custody, and was not produced before a magistrate. It further stated that CCTV footage from Krishna Lanka police station from May 1 to June 1 was not available, and it seems to have been deliberately deleted by Nagaraju to erase evidence. An SI working in the Krishna Lanka police station reportedly told SIT that Sai Krishna was seen inside the police station between May 6 and May 8.
His mother Vijayalakshmi also informed SIT that she had seen her son in an unconscious condition in the police station. “The CI sought CTF deployment for assisting in the execution of two non-bailable warrants pending against Sai Krishna. He was apprehended from Markapuram on May 6 and handed over to Krishna Lanka police station.
The sightings of Sai Krishna with severe injuries were confirmed by both his mother and the SI of the same police station,” reads the remand report. SIT suspected that attempts were made to conceal the ‘custodial death’ by disposing of the body. However, the body is yet to be recovered.