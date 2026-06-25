Sai Krishna died in police custody: SIT

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which arrested suspended Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector SSVV Nagaraju in connection with the disappearance of rowdy-sheeter Gade Sai Krishna (24), produced him in the second additional judicial first class magistrate court in Vijayawada on Wednesday. In the remand report submitted to the court, SIT had clearly mentioned that Sai Krishna succumbed to injuries suffered during the custody in the Krishna Lanka police station.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the judge sent Nagaraju for 14 day judicial remand till July 8. Later, the suspended CI was shifted to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.

It may be recalled here that the State government constituted SIT headed by IG rank officer M Ravi Prakash to probe the disappearance of Sai Krishna.

During its investigation, SIT questioned more than 20 police officers, including Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K Latha Kumari, inspectors working in CTF, office staff and personnel of Krishna Lanka police station.

The remand report further stated that Sai Krishna was apprehended in Markapur on May 6, and brought to Krishna Lanka police station on the same day. However, after being taken into custody, his whereabouts remained unknown.