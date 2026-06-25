YSRCP deliberately targeting Pawan Klayan: CM Naidu

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a sharp political offensive against the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) describing as Goddali party and fake party during a public meeting at Jonnagiri in Kurnool district on Wednesday, accusing it of spreading misinformation, promoting divisive politics, and conspiring against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing a public gathering after the launch of gold production at the Jonnagiri Gold Mining Project, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the Goddaliparty was deliberately targeting Pawan Kalyan through false propaganda and political conspiracies.

Referring to the recent Vijayawada incident where a rowdy sheeter Sai Krishna disappeared, the CM has accused opposition leaders of attempting to inject caste-based narratives into every issue and inciting social tensions for political gains. The Chief Minister said the opposition had mastered the art of spreading falsehoods and misleading the public. “They are trying to give a caste colour to every incident and provoke communities. Creating confusion and deceiving people has become their political culture,” he remarked.

Highlighting his government’s record on employment, Chandrababu Naidu said the previous administration had failed to fill even a single teacher post while continuously criticising the ongoing DSC recruitment process. He accused the opposition of spreading baseless allegations regarding question paper leaks and vacancies.