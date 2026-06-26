Conservation: Andhra Pradesh government approves Policy on Reuse of Treated Used Water

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has formally approved the Policy on Reuse of Treated Used Water, 2026, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national frontrunner in circular urban water management. The reform, aligned with Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, is designed to strengthen water security, reduce pollution, and embed climate resilience into urban development.

The policy establishes a comprehensive framework covering collection, treatment, allocation, pricing, monitoring, and reuse of treated wastewater across all 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State.

It mandates phased targets -- 20 ULBs by 2027, 40 by 2028, 90 by 2029, and all 123 by 2030, ensuring that at least 20% of urban water demand is met through reuse. At the industrial level, the policy sets ambitious goals of 20% reuse by 2028 and 40% by 2030.

The policy mandates the use of treated wastewater by thermal power plants, industries, car-washing units, construction projects and bulk facilities located near sewage treatment plants. Urban local bodies will use treated water for parks, road cleaning, firefighting and other civic services. It also promotes dual piping systems in new developments and introduces a State-level monitoring system.

Treated water will be priced as a commodity, creating revenue for urban local bodies and encouraging public-private partnerships in reuse infrastructure.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana hailed the policy as “an economic, environmental, and urban governance reform,” while Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar described it as a roadmap for shifting from linear water use to circular management. Both emphasised its role in reducing freshwater stress, improving sanitation, and building climate-resilient cities.