East Godavari struggles to recover Rs 20 crore in property tax arrears from major defaulters

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: While local bodies have intensified action against ordinary taxpayers for delayed payment of house taxes, large industrial units and educational institutions in East Godavari that owe crores of rupees in property taxes continue to remain beyond the reach of enforcement, raising questions about the effectiveness of the recovery mechanism.

Across several gram panchayats in the district, total tax arrears have reportedly reached Rs 20.11 crore. Officials have publicly displayed the names of small taxpayers who failed to clear dues on time, but action against major defaulters has remained slow despite repeated government instructions.

During his recent visit to the district, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took serious note of the pending tax dues and questioned officials over their failure to recover arrears from industries and institutions. He later directed officials during a virtual review meeting to intensify recovery efforts and reportedly advised them not to succumb to political pressure.

Statistics show that major establishments account for a significant share of the arrears. Power and energy companies at Vemagiri and Jegurupadu, including AP Transco, GMR Power Plant, GMR Ray Energy and APEPDCL, together owe about Rs 3.01 crore. However, the matter is currently under litigation.