Five-day Bara Shaheed Dargah Rottela Panduga begins in Nellore amid tight security

The five-day Bara Shaheed Dargah Rottela Panduga began here on Thursday, with officials making elaborate arrangements for the event, which attracts devotees from across the country and abroad.

The festival, a symbol of communal harmony, attracts devotees from far and near. Thousands of pilgrims seeking the fulfilment of their wishes through the traditional exchange of rotis throng at the Swarnala Cheruvu.

Separate shelters for devotees, medical camps, VIP reception facilities, police control rooms, police outposts, free meal distribution centres, drinking water, free toilets and help desks have been established across different zones.

Authorities have also arranged 52 shower facilities for women, 32 for men, changing rooms and 120 toilets. More than 6,000 sanitation workers were deployed to keep the premises litter-free.

“We welcome pilgrims from across the country and are committed to providing all necessary facilities for a peaceful and memorable celebration,” Nellore Rural MLA K. Sridhar Reddy said.

Around 1,600 police personnel have been deployed for bandobast duties, and traffic is being streamlined. CCTVs and drones will monitor the event from the control room.

Ten transformers have been set up to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Trained swimmers have been deployed along with 15 boats for the safety of pilgrims.

A total of 125 fire personnel from Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu, Annamayya, Tirupati and Kadapa districts have been deployed.