Four Rajya Sabha members from Andhra Pradesh take oath

VIJAYAWADA: Newly elected Rajya Sabha members from the State, Sana Satish Babu, Vijay Chintakayala, Bhashyam Rama Krishna and Lingamaneni Ramesh took oath in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath/affirmation in the presence of Rajya Sabha Secretary-General PC Mody and other parliamentary officials.

After taking oath, Lingamaneni Ramesh addressed the media and expressed gratitude to Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for reposing faith in him and nominating him to the Upper House. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA leadership for their support.

Stating that Rajya Sabha membership is a responsibility rather than a position of authority, Ramesh said he would work for the interests of Andhra Pradesh’s five crore people while upholding the principle of ‘Nation First.’ He said he would raise issues concerning the State’s development in a scientific and data-driven manner and strive to reflect the value-based politics advocated by Pawan Kalyan.

Ramesh emphasised the need for constructive politics over confrontation and said his focus would be on offering solutions through informed participation in parliamentary debates. He added that he would work with leaders across party lines as part of ‘Team AP’ to safeguard and advance the interests of Andhra Pradesh.