Ganga-Cauvery link project will make India unstoppable: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that India’s progress would be “unstoppable” if the Ganga and Cauvery rivers were interlinked.

Speaking at a public meeting in Hosapete, Karnataka after inaugurating 33 new crest gates of the Tungabhadra Dam, Naidu pointed to the successful Ken-Betwa Link Project connecting rivers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister emphasised that linking the Godavari and Cauvery rivers would serve the long-term needs of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, ensuring water security and prosperity across southern India.

The high-profile gathering, held under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, also featured Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Prior to addressing the joint public rally, the four leaders held an extensive apex-level meeting to discuss optimised water utilisation of river water, dam safety protocols, and measures to protect the irrigation and drinking water interests of riparian farmers across the three neighbouring states.

Boundaries differ, states united for ryots: Naidu

Emphasising regional cooperative federalism, Naidu noted that while administrative boundaries separate the states, they stand unified as one nation committed to agricultural welfare. The joint appearance marked the formal activation of the newly overhauled structural network of the Tungabhadra reservoir. The emergency upgrade was triggered by a major structural failure in August 2024, when Crest Gate 19 was completely washed away by heavy torrents.

Following an immediate stop-lock gate intervention to halt massive water wastage, the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka worked in seamless coordination to execute a permanent technical remediation, jointly pooling `51 crore to install the 33 brand-new crest gates.