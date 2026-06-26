Nandyal SI gets notice over Big Boss viral video

KURNOOL: A social media video posted by a police Sub-Inspector seeking an opportunity to participate in the upcoming season of the reality show Big Boss has sparked controversy and drawn the attention of senior police officials.

CC Nagarjuna Reddy, Sub-Inspector of Gadivemula Police Station in Nandyal district, shared a video expressing his desire to enter the Big Boss Season 10 house. In the video, he appealed to the show’s organisers to consider his candidature, saying he wanted to showcase his courage, determination and abilities before a wider audience. The officer also praised the programme for providing opportunities to people from rural backgrounds to display their talents on a national platform.

The video soon went viral on social media and elicited mixed reactions. Taking note of the controversy, higher police authorities sought an explanation from the officer.

Nandyal Superintendent of Police (SP) Suneel Sheoran confirmed that a notice had been issued to Nagarjuna Reddy regarding the viral video. “The officer has been asked to submit his explanation. Further action will be decided based on his response,” the SP said.