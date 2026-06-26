Rs 9.86 crore facelift for 16 de-addiction centres across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced a Rs 9.86 crore master plan to upgrade 16 de-addiction centres across the State.

In a major structural overhaul, the centres in Vizag, Vijayawada, and Kadapa are being developed into premier ‘Centres of Excellence’ to serve as advanced tertiary-care hubs for substance-abuse recovery and mental health counselling. This expansion is backed by an aggressive recruitment drive aimed at eliminating severe staff shortages. Out of 346 sanctioned positions across the state’s 25 functional facilities, more than 200 posts were vacant by 2024.

Following executive orders from the alliance government, the Health Department has recruited 57 professionals over the last two months alone, while the selection process for another 123 posts is in its final stages, and 52 more vacancies are undergoing immediate verification by the Collectors.

According to Joint Secretary of the Health and Medical Department, Ronanki Gopalakrishna, the upgrade blueprint focuses on deploying both infrastructural modifications and advanced diagnostic toolkits to treat heavy substance dependence.

Of the total Rs 9.86 crore package, which is financed entirely through the dedicated ‘Cess’ Fund under the State Excise Department, Rs 8 crore is explicitly earmarked for civil works, therapeutic rooms, and clinical furniture.

The remaining funds will procure state-of-the-art medical equipment, highlighted by deployment of specialised Bio-Feedback machines worth Rs 2.50 lakh each alongside ECG units. The Bio-Feedback systems will be utilised by clinical psychologists to monitor physiological signals, helping patients actively manage and mitigate clinical anxiety, withdrawal-induced stress, and acute depression.