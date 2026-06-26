Task Force seizes 109 red sanders logs worth Rs 2 crore in Andhra's Anantapur district, arrests three

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) busted a red sanders smuggling network and seized 109 logs worth around Rs 2 crore during a raid in Anantapur district, arresting three alleged smugglers.

Acting on intelligence inputs, RSASTF personnel and Forest Department officials raided a stock point at Bonthavada village in Narpala mandal on Wednesday, where red sanders logs were allegedly stored for transportation to interstate buyers. Officials seized a car allegedly used in the operation.

The arrested were identified as Nallani Nanda Kumar, Nallani Jayaramayya and Bottu Raghavendra, all from Anantapur.

Investigators said the accused formed a syndicate that arranged for labourers to illegally fell red sanders trees in the Seshachalam forests and store the logs in a shed near Bonthavada village. The stock was meant for buyers in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Investigations are underway to identify financiers and buyers, while special teams have been formed to trace other syndicate members. RSASTF Head and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu said anti-smuggling operations would be intensified across the region.