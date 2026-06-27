60‑year‑old booked under POCSO Act for assaulting 9‑year‑old girl in Andhra's Eluru

ELURU: In December 2025, 60‑year‑old Tammisetty Lakshmana Rao allegedly sexually assaulted a nine‑year‑old Class IV student during an overnight stay at a friend’s house.

The child remained silent for months before confiding in her mother, who noticed troubling changes in her health and behaviour. After a complaint, Eluru I Town Police booked him under the POCSO Act and provisions of the BNS. The victim was taken to Government General Hospital for treatment.

Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D Shravan Kumar, who is personally supervising the investigation, shared details at a press conference. He stressed that parents must be vigilant, monitor their children’s whereabouts, and avoid leaving them unsupervised or allowing night stays without proper care. He urged families to encourage open communication so children feel safe reporting abuse.

The DSP emphasised that awareness programmes alone cannot prevent crimes; parental involvement and vigilance are crucial. He cited another POCSO case involving a medical practitioner to underline the seriousness with which police pursue offenders.

“Parents, families, schools and the community must work together to ensure the safety of children,” Kumar said.