APSDMA forecasts heavy rain across Andhra Pradesh over next 2 days

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of the state over the next two days due to a trough extending from the Andhra Pradesh coast to central Maharashtra across Telangana.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain on Friday said the prevailing system is likely to trigger scattered rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds, urging the public to remain alert.

On Saturday (June 27), isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada, Konaseema, Markapuram, Prakasam and Nellore districts are expected to receive light to moderate rain, while other districts may see light showers.

The Authority advised people to avoid sheltering under trees or hoardings during thunderstorms and to stay away from damaged power lines. Farmers and cattle rearers were urged to move to safer locations when skies turn overcast and thunder is heard.