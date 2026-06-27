Bhimali jelly and Mugada jaggery set to go global under Andhra Pradesh's ‘Swayam-AP’ brand

VIZIANAGARAM: Two traditional products from Vizianagaram district - Bhimali mango jelly (Mamidi thandra) and Mugada organic jaggery - are set to reach national and international markets after being selected under the Andhra Pradesh government’s new unified ‘Swayam-AP’ brand.

The State has shortlisted 60 products made by women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) programme for the first phase of global marketing. Following quality verification, Bhimali mango jelly and Mugada organic jaggery secured a place in the list, giving a major boost to women entrepreneurs in the district.

The products are manufactured by SHG members under the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), with financial assistance and marketing support from the government.

Bhimali village in Lakkavarapukota mandal is well known for its traditional mango jelly, popularly called ‘Mamidi Thandra’. With financial support of nearly `40 lakh under Central and State government schemes, she has expanded her business and now provides direct and indirect employment to about 70 people.

Another inspiring entrepreneur is Marrapu Gowri of Sai Baba SHG from Mugada village in Badangi mandal. She established the ‘Mugada Tallamma Organic Jaggery’ enterprise five years ago after availing loans under the PMEGP and other government schemes worth nearly `9.4 lakh. .

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently launched the ‘Swayam-AP’ brand to give SHG products a unified identity.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DRDA Project Director Srinivasa Pani said,“The ‘Swayam-AP’ brand will provide international recognition and strong marketing support to products made by SHG women. Dedicated marketing executives have already been deployed to ensure quality standards and promote these products globally. This initiative will help existing entrepreneurs expand and encourage many more women to start enterprises.”

The selection has brought immense joy to the women entrepreneurs who have made an exemplary contribution.