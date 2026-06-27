Community plan unveiled for empowerment of small shrimp farmers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark initiative aimed at transforming the fortunes of small-scale shrimp farmers, stakeholders across Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture sector have come together to launch a farmer-led Community Action Plan (CAP) to improve livelihoods, strengthen disease management, enhance transparency and reduce farmers’ dependence on middlemen.

The five-year roadmap (2026-31), developed through consultations involving more shrimp farmers, researchers, industry representatives, government officials and community leaders, seeks to address some of the most pressing challenges confronting shrimp farming in the Krishna-Godavari Delta. The initiative was facilitated by FishWise and Monterey Bay Aquarium in collaboration with the Department of Sociology and Social Work of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Essmart, Maritech and the Agricultural and Social Development Society.

The action plan emerged from a series of community consultations and stakeholder workshops held across key aquaculture regions. As part of the exercise, organisers engaged directly with farmers and formed groups in six major shrimp-farming mandals Kaikaluru and Mandavalli in Krishna district, Veeravasaram in the erstwhile West Godavari district, and Razole, Malkipuram and Sakhinetipalli in the erstwhile East Godavari district. More than 1,200 shrimp farmers have been brought onto a common platform through the initiative.