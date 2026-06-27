Devotees flock to Andhra's Bara Shaheed Dargah as Rottela Panduga begins

NELLORE: Devotees from the Telugu states, across India, and abroad thronged the historic Bara Shaheed Dargah on Friday as the five-day Rottela Panduga attracted massive crowds.

The centuries-old festival, famed for its tradition of exchanging “wish rotis,” turned the banks of Swarnala Cheruvu into a sea of pilgrims seeking blessings. From early morning, worshippers offered prayers at the tombs of the Barashaheed before proceeding to the lake, where they took a holy dip and exchanged rotis symbolising their wishes with fellow devotees.

The Dargah and its surroundings were filled with devotion and anticipation as thousands searched for rotis linked to specific prayers. Authorities deployed security personnel, medical teams, lifeguards, and volunteers, while drone surveillance and CCTV cameras ensured safety.

Celebrated as a symbol of communal harmony, the Rottela Panduga continues to draw people regardless of religion, caste, or region. With the Gandham Mahotsavam ahead, officials expect even larger crowds in the coming days.

Jobs and marriage top wish list of devotees

The five-day Roti festival has drawn large crowds from across India and abroad, with devotees offering rotis symbolising their wishes. Among the most popular are Udyoga Roti (Employment Roti) and Vivaha Roti (Marriage Roti). Ramesh Kumar of Vijayawada said he has visited for three years, praying for a government job.

S Lakshmi from Hyderabad prayed for her daughter’s marriage. Many return to the Dargah in gratitude after wishes are fulfilled. Mohammed Irfan of Bengaluru, who secured employment after praying two years ago, offered an Employment Roti this year in thanks.