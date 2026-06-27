Matrimonial fraudster held for cheating 40 women across Andhra Pradesh

ELURU: Mudinepalli police arrested an interstate conman accused of cheating more than 40 women across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu by creating fake profiles on matrimonial websites and luring them with false promises of marriage.

The accused, Vakkalagadda Sambasiva Rao (36), a native of Panduranganagar in Guntur district, was nabbed following an investigation under the direction of Eluru District SP K Pratap Siva Kishore and supervision of DSP D Shravan Kumar.

Police said Sambasiva Rao posed as the CEO of a media company and claimed his sister was settled in Australia while his parents were retired senior officials. Using these fabricated credentials, he gained the confidence of women registered on matrimonial portals and promised marriage. After winning their trust, he collected cash and gold ornaments on various pretexts before disappearing.

Investigators revealed that since 2020, he had allegedly cheated more than 40 women in Chennai, Kodad, Jangareddygudem, Paravada and other places.

A case was registered after a woman from Mudinepalli mandal alleged that Rao cheated her of nearly 10 sovereigns of gold and `1 lakh in cash. During interrogation, the accused confessed to similar offences. Police recovered about eight sovereigns of gold ornaments, six mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, four bank passbooks, nine ATM cards, wedding attire, rolled‑gold ornaments used to impress victims, and a silver‑coloured Maruti Suzuki Baleno car.

Kaikaluru Rural CI V Ravi Kumar said, “We thoroughly verified complaints, analysed technical evidence and tracked the accused before apprehending him. The investigation was systematic and professional, enabling recovery of valuable property.”