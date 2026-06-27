‘Our government is aiming for world-class education system’: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said the Chandrababu Naidu-led government considers teachers as leaders of social transformation and would accord special recognition to educators who deliver outstanding results.

Interacting with 37 teachers who recently returned from a study tour to Singapore at his residence in Undavalli on Friday, Lokesh said the government is committed to building a world-class education system by adopting global best practices. The teachers shared their learnings from the Singapore visit and discussed how those practices could be implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said education is the most powerful tool for bringing about social change and that teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of society. He said he had taken charge of the Education Department with determination and commitment to transform the State’s education system by studying successful international models.

He added that the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing into education would help prepare students for the future.

Recalling his own academic journey, Lokesh said his education at Stanford University in the United States exposed him to students from nearly 100 countries, enabling him to exchange ideas, knowledge and cultural experiences that broadened his perspective.

The Minister urged the teachers who underwent training in Singapore to emerge as ‘change-makers’ by implementing the best practices they had learnt in their schools, clusters and mandals.