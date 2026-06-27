Sai Krishna custodial death case: NHRC issues notices to DGP & NTR police chief

VIJAYAWADA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed serious concern over the sensational Sai Krishna custodial death case in Vijayawada and reportedly issued notices to Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta and NTR district commissioner of police SV Rajashekhara Babu.

Acting on a complaint filed by Telangana-based human rights lawyer Ramarao Immaneni, the Commission took cognizance of the alleged custodial torture and sought a detailed report within a week.

The NHRC noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), during its preliminary inquiry, had found evidence supporting allegations of illegal detention, custodial violence and destroying the evidence.

Condemning the alleged abuse of power by police personnel, the Commission described the incident as a grave violation of the victim’s right to life and accused the state police of breaching international human rights standards.

According to the complaint, the victim’s body was allegedly cremated and the ashes were disposed of in a river.

It further alleged that CCTV footage from Krishnalanka police station was deliberately deleted to erase evidence of the events inside the station.

The NHRC directed the police to recover the deleted CCTV footage, trace the victim’s remains, submit the FIR status, details of the accused, compensation proposed for the victim’s family, and provide immediate security to Sai Krishna’s mother, Gade Vijayalakshmi.