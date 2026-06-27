SIT intensifies hunt for three suspects in Gade Sai Krishna's custodial death case

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its investigation into the alleged custodial death of Sai Krishna, with investigators identifying two head constables and a close associate of suspended Circle Inspector (CI) Nagaraju as key suspects in the alleged disappearance of the victim’s body.

According to sources, two head constables Ashok and Jangam Nani have been absconding since Nagaraju’s arrest on Wednesday.

Ashok reportedly served as the personal assistant to the CI, while Nani, who was recently posted at Krishnalanka police station, is alleged to have handled several private dealings in Nagaraju’s name. Investigators believe the duo, along with Nagaraju’s close associate Suresh, played a crucial role in concealing Sai Krishna’s body after the alleged custodial death.

The SIT is said to have gathered crucial evidence through Call Detail Records (CDRs) and CCTV footage, which allegedly establishes the involvement of the three suspects in the disappearance of the body.

Based on these findings, officials have launched an extensive manhunt to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

Investigators have questioned Suresh’s role in events leading up to it. It has emerged that on May 29, Suresh allegedly called Sai Krishna’s maternal uncle, Navarang, for compromise meeting.

Navarang reportedly informed the SIT that Suresh, accompanied by head constables Ashok and Nani, arrived at his residence in Vaddeswaram.

Further inquiries revealed that Nani had faced allegations of misconduct during his postings at Gannavaram and Patamata police stations, following which he was placed under the Vacancy Reserve (VR) before being transferred to Krishna Lanka police station.

With the three suspects remaining untraceable, the SIT has intensified search operations while continuing to collect evidence to establish the sequence of events surrounding Sai’s alleged custodial death and his body’s disappearance.