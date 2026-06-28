Acid beetle causes skin rashes to Kadiyam nursery workers in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A growing number of nursery workers in Kadiyam, about 10 km from Rajahmundry, are reporting skin irritation caused by Paederus beetle, commonly known as the acid beetle or Nairobi fly, as plant transportation activities increase following intermittent rains.

Kadiyam, one of the largest nursery hubs with 3,000 nursery growers, provides livelihoods to 50,000 workers who come in contact with insects while handling plants.

The condition, known as Paederus dermatitis, is not caused by a bite or sting. The beetle releases a chemical called pederin when it is crushed on skin, causing redness, burning, itching and blister-like lesions that appear within 24-48 hours.

If the toxin comes in contact with the eyes, it can cause severe inflammation, known as “Nairobi eye”.

East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer Dr N Vasundhara said “There is no need to panic. The condition is not life-threatening and mainly causes itching, burning sensation and skin rashes.” Doctors advised workers to remove the beetle gently and wash skin.