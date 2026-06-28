Andhra Pradesh HC upholds inheritance rights of children from 2nd marriage

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that children born from a second marriage are entitled to an equal share in their father’s ancestral property along with the children from his first marriage. The court observed that when the father himself acknowledges the second marriage and admits that daughters were born through it, they must be treated as legitimate heirs under the law.

Justice Venkata Turumella Gopala Krishna Rao delivered the judgment while dismissing a second appeal filed by a man named Satyanarayana, who had challenged a lower appellate court’s decision granting equal inheritance rights to his six half-sisters.

The dispute arose over ancestral properties belonging to Turangi Somaraju in Gaigolupadu village of Kakinada Rural mandal. The properties included a residential house and vacant land inherited through the family lineage.

Somaraju had initially approached the trial court seeking partition of the property, alleging that his son, Satyanarayana, was refusing to give him and his daughters their rightful shares. The trial court dismissed the suit. However, Somaraju and his daughters challenged the verdict before the Additional District Court in Kakinada.

The appellate court ruled that the ancestral property should be divided into eight equal shares among Somaraju, his son Satyanarayana and the six daughters born through his second marriage.