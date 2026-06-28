APSCHE to launch Faculty Development Programme on June 29

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), under the leadership of Prof. K Madhu Murthy, Chairman, is conducting a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) to promote digital learning and strengthen the higher education ecosystem in the State.

Organised in collaboration with Acharya Nagarjuna University under RUSA, the programme is being conducted from June 29 to July 3 with the participation of around 70 faculty members from universities and colleges across AP.

The FDP aims to transform faculty into digital educators by equipping them with skills to design, develop, and deliver high-quality online courses.

The programme focuses on AI and Quantum Technologies, enabling institutions to offer future-oriented education aligned with industry needs .

A key outcome of the initiative will be the development of APSCHE’s State MOOCs Platform, which will host quality online courses integrated with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Madhu Murthy, informed that digital education is central to future of education.

The workshop is being facilitated by experts from the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, and reflects APSCHE’s commitment to implementing the vision of NEP 2020 through innovation, digital transformation, and capacity building.

Education experts view it as a model for State-led digital transformation in education.