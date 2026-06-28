Certain forces showing Kapu community in poor light: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that attempts are being made to divide communities for political gain, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan claimed that certain political forces are deliberately portraying the Kapu community in a negative light by attributing the criminal acts of individuals to the entire caste. He said such narratives are intended to foster social distrust and maintained that crimes committed by individuals should never be attributed to an entire community.

Addressing a meeting of Jana Sena’s Information Collection Committees at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said caste should never become a political instrument and asserted that his party would continue to pursue politics based on ideology, social harmony and inclusive leadership.

He said political leaders should strive to unite communities rather than deepen social divisions for electoral gain. He alleged that some political forces were deliberately attempting to create a negative perception about the Kapu community by repeatedly highlighting the caste identity of individuals accused of criminal offences. Such a strategy, he claimed, was intended to create mistrust among communities and reap political dividends. He stressed that the actions of an individual should not be used to stigmatise an entire caste or community.

Targeting the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Pawan Kalyan alleged that its leaders rarely engaged in discussions on governance or public policy and instead resorted to abusive language and personal attacks.