Certain forces showing Kapu community in poor light: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that attempts are being made to divide communities for political gain, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan claimed that certain political forces are deliberately portraying the Kapu community in a negative light by attributing the criminal acts of individuals to the entire caste. He said such narratives are intended to foster social distrust and maintained that crimes committed by individuals should never be attributed to an entire community.
Addressing a meeting of Jana Sena’s Information Collection Committees at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said caste should never become a political instrument and asserted that his party would continue to pursue politics based on ideology, social harmony and inclusive leadership.
He said political leaders should strive to unite communities rather than deepen social divisions for electoral gain. He alleged that some political forces were deliberately attempting to create a negative perception about the Kapu community by repeatedly highlighting the caste identity of individuals accused of criminal offences. Such a strategy, he claimed, was intended to create mistrust among communities and reap political dividends. He stressed that the actions of an individual should not be used to stigmatise an entire caste or community.
Targeting the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Pawan Kalyan alleged that its leaders rarely engaged in discussions on governance or public policy and instead resorted to abusive language and personal attacks.
Referring to the YSRCP’s electoral setback, he remarked, “Even after being reduced to 11 seats, YSRCP leaders have not changed their language or attitude.”
In a sarcastic remark, he added, “If you say you will not change even after being reduced to 11 seats, then don’t change. Even if you are reduced to just one seat, continue speaking the same way.” He asserted that, irrespective of the YSRCP’s approach, Jana Sena would only grow stronger.
Referring to remarks made by Jana Sena MLA Pantham Nanaji in response to criticism from YSRCP leaders, Pawan Kalyan said he had heard the comments but made it clear that he would not encourage such statements. However, he said Jana Sena leaders could not remain silent in the face of repeated personal attacks and character assassination. While asking leaders to respond firmly, he urged them to focus on policy-based criticism and issue-oriented politics.
Pawan Kalyan said Jana Sena was entering a new phase of organisational strengthening by identifying committed workers through a transparent ‘Cadre to Leadership’ initiative. As part of the exercise, 28 Information Collection Committees would visit constituencies to collect detailed information about party workers.