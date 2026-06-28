Clashes mar YSRCP leaders’ Amaravati visit

VIJAYAWADA: Tension flared in the Amaravati capital region on Saturday after a visit by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to Penumaka village, where a section of farmers has been opposing the State government’s land acquisition, led to clashes with Amaravati farmers and supporters of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The YSRCP leaders had planned to visit Penumaka to express solidarity with farmers opposing the acquisition of their lands for the capital project. Farmers from Penumaka and a few neighbouring villages have been protesting the government’s decision, alleging that land acquisition notifications were issued despite their objections raised during public hearings.

The situation turned tense at Undavalli when Amaravati farmers and members of a farmers’ protection committee prevented the YSRCP delegation from proceeding to Penumaka. Heated arguments soon escalated into scuffles between the two groups.

The YSRCP alleged that TDP activists, posing as farmers, attacked vehicles carrying former ministers, MLCs and members of the CRDA Farmers’ Protection Committee by pelting stones and using sticks, damaging several vehicles. The party accused the ruling dispensation of deliberately trying to prevent the concerns of farmers opposing land acquisition from reaching the public.

Anticipating possible trouble, the Guntur police had deployed additional forces, including special party personnel, and erected barricades at sensitive locations in the capital region. Despite the security arrangements, several police personnel were injured during the violence. A special party constable sustained serious head injuries after being hit by stones and was rushed to hospital for treatment. Police said they were identifying those involved in the stone-pelting and attacks on vehicles.

Condemning the incident, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating attacks on YSRCP leaders who had visited the villages at the invitation of affected farmers.