Cops attacked during raid in Andhra's Annamayya district; SP warns of action

TIRUPATI: Two men from Haryana allegedly attacked police personnel during a raid at their rented house in Sadum of Annamayya district on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dheeraj Kunubilli warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone who attacks police officers or disturbs law and order.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Hiteshwar and Rameshwar, were staying in a rented house on Gandhi Road. Acting on a tip-off that the duo was consuming drugs, illegally possessing a revolver, and threatening residents, Sadum Sub-Inspector Vishnu Narayana, along with constable Subramanyam and home guard Chand Basha, paid a visit for inspection.

When the police questioned the duo after noticing a hookah machine inside the house, the two, who were allegedly under the influence of intoxicants, reportedly attacked the cops. The police overpowered and arrested the duo. During the search, police seized 10 litres of illicit liquor, 18 liquor bottles, a hookah machine and a knife from the house. While the accused were being taken to the police station, they allegedly assaulted a few residents near the Sadum bus stand after being questioned over attack on police.

The injured SI, constable and home guard were shifted to the government hospital. The SP said anti-social elements would not be spared, and warned that anyone attacking police personnel or disrupting public order would face strict action. He directed officials to take measures to ensure such incidents do not recur in the district.