Gade Sai Krishna case: SIT detains Nagaraju’s aide, hunt on for two cops

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational custodial death of 24-year-old Gade Sai Krishna has intensified its investigation, taking into custody Suresh, a close associate of suspended Circle Inspector SSVV Nagaraju, while launching a manhunt for two absconding police personnel allegedly linked to it.

According to sources, Suresh was detained for questioning regarding his alleged role in the events that followed Sai Krishna’s death in police custody.

Investigators suspect that he played a key part in assisting Nagaraju in the alleged disappearance and subsequent cremation of the victim’s body. SIT officials are examining Suresh’s involvement in the aftermath of the custodial death, his relationship with Nagaraju, and allegations that he interfered in police affairs despite not being a police officer.

The investigation is also focusing on Suresh’s interactions with Sai Krishna’s family members after the incident. Officials are trying to determine whether he acted as an intermediary on behalf of the suspended inspector during the critical period following youth’s death.

Meanwhile, special SIT teams have been dispatched to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to trace and arrest absconding head constables Ashok and Jangam Nani.

The two policemen are suspected to have played a crucial role in the custodial torture of Sai Krishna and the subsequent efforts to dispose of evidence. Notices have already been served at their residences directing them to appear before investigators, but both remain untraceable.