Heavy rain likely across Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours

VIJAYAWADA: The APSDMA has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across several parts of the state over the next 24 hours due to prevailing weather systems over the region.

According to APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain, a trough extending from the AP coast to central Maharashtra remains active. In addition, a cyclonic circulation persists over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Coastal AP.

The combined influence of these systems is expected to bring cloudy weather, scattered moderate to heavy rains, and gusty winds across the state.

For Sunday, light rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, NTR, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

The authority reported significant rainfall between 8.30 am on Saturday. The highest rainfall of 86.2 mm was recorded at Velerupadu in Eluru district, followed by 83.6 mm at Mudinepalli in Krishna district and 74 mm at Attili in West Godavari district.